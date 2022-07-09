How to make 3D avatar for Instagram

To create a 3D avatar on Instagram is very easy and the entire process is done in the application itself, without the need to download any other extra program. In this article, we’ll explain how these new avatars work and how to create a 3D Instagram avatar that looks just like you! Check out.

Making Instagram more fun

The 3D avatar on Instagram is a kind of virtual doll that you can create from scratch, choosing details like hairstyle, skin, clothes, and even accessories like glasses and earrings. The aim is to create an avatar that has the same physical characteristics as yours so that it is a digital version of the user.

On Instagram, they can be used in Stories and DMs, which are direct messages. Over time, the tool gained more customization options to have more different details. A cool example of this are various face shapes and also skin tones. In addition, there are still options for accessories for those with some type of disability, such as hearing implants. In the choice of expressions to post, there are options for the avatar in wheelchairs.

According to Meta itself, these possibilities will increase even more so that they “better reflect the singularities of billions of people on this planet”. It is another step by the company for people to become more and more familiar with the metaverse, which will be a virtual universe that exists on the internet. It can be accessed from virtual and augmented reality devices.

How to create a 3D avatar on Instagram?

Now that you better understand the concept of the new avatars, how about creating one of your own? The process is quite simple and is done directly on Instagram, so you can make your posts in Stories even more fun and personalized.

The first thing to do is update your Instagram if it is not up to date, as this option may not appear. To do this, go to your virtual store (Play Store on Android or App Store on iOS) and check if it is up to date or not. If not, click update.

Okay, now it’s time to make your 3D avatar on Instagram.

Open the app and the first step is to access your profile. To do this, click on your photo that appears in the lower right corner, below.

Once this is done, you will need to access the settings. Select the 3 horizontal lines icon in the upper right corner and choose the Settings option.

Now, select the Account option and then Avatar.

You will access the tool, and initially it will show you an introduction page to it, showing some 3D avatar examples and a message. “A new way to be you on Instagram.” Click Get Started.

The first option to choose for your avatar is the skin tone. It currently offers 23 options, so choose the one that most closely matches your real skin tone to make your avatar look as similar as possible.

When making the choice, it now offers the hair type options. An interesting detail is that if you want to change the skin color, just click on the icon that has a little doll with a drop on the left side of the hair types, and it will open the skin type picker again. But now, you can see how each tone looks on the little doll itself.

After choosing the hair type, next to this option there is a color palette icon, you can select it to choose the color of the hair strands.

The next option is on the face. You’ll be able to choose the shape, some facial features like freckles and moles, and even the expression lines that reveal your age. Then comes the eye part, where you can also choose the shape that most resembles yours, as well as eye color and makeup.

Then it’s time for the eyebrow, which is also an important detail in the look. In addition to choosing the shape and color, there is also the possibility of adding the bindi, which is an important detail in the culture of South Asia. For those who wear glasses, there is also the option to add the accessory. Not just prescription glasses, but some fun options as well.

Nose and mouth also participate in the creation, being able to be chosen both by the shape and by the color of the lipstick in the case of the lips and piercing in the case of the nose. For men you also have the option to add a beard and mustache.

Once you’ve finalized your look, it’s time to choose your body type and clothes. There are several clothing options, so you can choose the one that best suits your style. To complete, you can still put on a hat or earrings. It is in this part, next to the earrings, that he offers the option of hearing aids.

Remembering that you can go back to the other options at any time if you want to change something.

When you are satisfied, just choose the Finish option that is at the top. It will ask if you want to save your changes or continue editing. When your avatar is ready, just save the settings.

Once the avatar is saved, it will also ask you if you want to sync the information between your profiles, if they are linked. That way, you will also be able to use your new 3D avatar on Facebook. If it is of interest to you, choose “Synchronize profile information”.

Using your avatar in a Story

Okay, now that you’ve created your avatar, you can start using it in Stories. Remembering that you can add the avatar on top of a photo or video or simply create a new Story just with the avatar image, as it can appear with various expressions and gestures.

For this, the first step is to access Stories. Open Instagram on your homepage and drag it to the right, this will make the option to post Stories appear on the screen.

Here you can take a picture right away or use it from your gallery, or simply click Create to create a Story with a colored background. Then tap on the sticker icon at the top. It will now reveal the Avatar option with an image of your avatar on the front.

By clicking on this option it will show you a variety of expressions and actions of your avatar, so just choose one and add it to the Story. Pretty cool, huh?

From there you can add more things like polls, gifs, images, music, whatever you want, as you usually do in a Stories post. But now he will have a virtual version of him right there in the middle, making it even more fun.

So, have you created your avatar yet? What options would you like to reach for the Instagram tool?