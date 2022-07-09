How to see my posts on LinkedIn | all articles

Create a post on LinkedIn It’s a simple task, but figuring out how to see my posts on LinkedIn isn’t always easy. The platform “hides” the list of all posts you’ve made on the social network, but you can access it on the profile or through the settings.

Here’s how to see all posts on LinkedIn. List can be viewed on the web version of the service, for computers, and also in the application for Android and iPhone (iOS) mobile phones.

How to see all articles on LinkedIn

on the computer

Go to “linkedin.com” in your browser and log in to your LinkedIn account; Click on the profile icon in the upper right corner; Click on “View Profile”. In the “Activities” tab, click on “View all activities”; You can also click on the profile icon, in the upper right corner, and go to the “Publications and Activities” option; Under “Activities by (your name)”, at the top of the screen, click on “Publications”.

How to see my publications on LinkedIn: list can be accessed on profile (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho)

On mobile (Android and iPhone)

Open the LinkedIn app on your mobile; Tap the profile icon in the upper left corner and go to “View Profile”; Scroll down to the “Activities” section and tap on “View all activities”; Tap “Publications” to see all articles on your LinkedIn.

Activities tab showing all articles on LinkedIn for mobile (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho)

In addition to seeing all posts on LinkedIn, in the same section with the list of activities you can see only the featured articles, documents or interests that you have published on your social network profile.

Remembering that, by default, LinkedIn always shows results from the most recent posts to the oldest.