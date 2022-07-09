How to Use Anonymous Questions App That’s All Over Instagram

Are you already aware of the new fever in the Instagram? NGL comes from the expression ”Not Gonna Lie”, in Portuguese, ”Não Vou Mentir” and this translates the purpose of the application. That way, people can send messages being 100% sincere, as with Curious Cat, linked to Twitter. The novelty was released on November 7, 2021 in the United States, but has already spread to other countries.

Success worldwide and available for iOS and Android, it has been conquering those who want to move Instagram. Before starting to use NGL, information about privacy rules is clear: internet protocol (IP) address, hours spent in the app, browser type, time and date of visit, service pages accessed are collected. , device identification.

What few people know is that to know the identity of the person who sent a comment, it is enough to pay US$ 9.99 or R$ 54, according to the current dollar exchange rate. Snapchat had a similar integration with Yolo and LMK, but they were discontinued due to controversy involving threats. In this case, the feature introduces an AI filter that bars harassment and insults.

Learn how to use the app for your followers to send anonymous messages

1st Step: Download the ”NGL – Anonymous Q & A” app from your mobile app store, checking the terms and conditions.

2nd Step: when opening the app, log in using your Instagram account. Then your profile picture and a Link option will appear, which you can share so people can send you messages.

3rd Step: comments will instantly appear on the app interface and you have the choice of replying by sharing in stories or ignoring.