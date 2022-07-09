I pray Johnson’s departure doesn’t diminish military aid

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would “pray” that the resignation of Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party – which paves the way for the choice of a new British prime minister – does not impact on the speed of aid. military sent from the United Kingdom to Ukraine.

In an interview with CNN, Zelensky said he was “sure that British policy towards Ukraine is not changing because of Boris Johnson’s resignation” and that the relationship between the two countries has deepened after the Russian invasion of neighboring territory.

“We went through a lot of dramatic moments very quickly. The help we needed was delivered very quickly. Whether (his dismissal) will affect this speed of help, I don’t know. I will pray to God that this doesn’t affect that help”, he declared.

After the announcement that Johnson would step down from office, made by the prime minister after a series of pressures caused by yet another political scandal in the United Kingdom, Zelensky would have called the Englishman to express sadness at his decision.

“We all received the news with sadness. Not just me, but the whole of Ukrainian society, which sympathizes with you very much,” Zelensky told Johnson, according to the presidential office in Kiev.

Boris Johnson visited Kiev twice after the start of the war in Ukraine, and the United Kingdom, along with other Western allies gathered in NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), has been sending weapons to Ukraine to fight Russia on its territory.

Russia: [Boris Johnson] doesn’t like us, and we don’t like him

The Kremlin, for its part, took the opportunity of the resignation to criticize Johnson and his government, in addition to pointing out the “failure” of liberal democracies.

Johnson’s government has sanctioned dozens of Russian billionaires linked to the Kremlin, and declared that their money is no longer welcome in the UK.

“We would like to hope that someday, in the UK, more professional people, who can make decisions through dialogue, will come to power,” Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov said yesterday. “But at the moment, there is little hope for that.”

“He really doesn’t like us. And neither do we. [gostamos dele]”, said Peskov.