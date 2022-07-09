In new thriller, Megan Fox escapes from killers in an isolated place

✪✪✪ Megan Fox returns to theaters this Thursday (9) with the thriller Till Death – Survival is the Best Revenge. In the plot, Emma (Fox) travels to a snowy location, completely isolated, alongside her husband Mark (Eoin Macken).

However, the next day she wakes up handcuffed to her husband, who has killed himself as part of a revenge plot. As she tries to free herself, she has to deal with the trauma and survive when two assassins arrive on the scene.

The film, directed by Scott Dale, surprises by maintaining the high level of tension from start to finish. Megan’s performance, known for the franchise transformers, stands out a lot in the sequences inside and around the detached house. And, although the script is not so elaborate (her husband’s revenge begins after Emma’s betrayal), the scenes in which the actress needs to escape the assassins are well conducted and emphasize the urgency of the narrative in the face of a dangerous situation.

Till Death – Survival is the Best Revenge is a good thriller that refers to films whose plots take place in a single location. It is a feature that enhances the plot, even if the cast and possibilities are more limited.

