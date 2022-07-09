Infinix Note 12 and 12 Pro are launched with 5G for the equivalent of BRL 1,000

Infinix, a brand that has its products sold in Brazil by Positivo, has just presented the new Note 12 5G and 12 Pro 5G models. The devices arrive to reinforce the brand’s range of intermediaries, but with some important differences between them.

Infinix Note 12 5G

Infinix Note 12 5G has a 50 MP main camera (Image: Disclosure / Infinix)

The device has a design similar to the already known Infinix Note 12i, in which the camera module brings a visual detail extended to the right side of the back cover. On the front, the display has a drop-shaped notch for the front camera.

It has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with Full HD resolution and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. Its performance package features a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, as well as 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage — you can also use 3GB of virtual RAM, for a total of 9GB.

The Infinix Note 12 5G has a 50MP main camera, aligned with two 2MP sensors for depth data and “AI optimization”. The front lens is accompanied by a 16 MP sensor.

Both models feature a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor (Image: Disclosure/Infinity)

The smartphone’s construction houses a 5,000 mAh battery, with support for fast recharges of up to 33 W. The device runs Android 12 out of the box, along with the typical Infinix XOS 10.6 interface.

In addition to 5G network support, there is also Bluetooth 5.0, dual band Wi-Fi, GPS and more.

Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G

More advanced device has up to 256 GB of storage (Image: Disclosure / Infinix)

The Pro version of the lineup has some specific differences, such as the configuration with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Once again, the virtual RAM option is available for a total of 13GB.

The main camera of the device is also changed, as it now has a 108 MP sensor. However, the rest of the set is the same, with two auxiliary sensors of 2 MP and front of 16 MP.

Other features that remain similar include the 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD resolution, as well as its Dimensity 810 processor and 5,000 mAh battery with 33 W charging.

Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G can reach 13 GB of RAM (Image: Disclosure / Infinix)

price and availability

Both devices were presented to the Indian market, but there is still no forecast of arrival in other countries. Its color options include Force Black (black) and Snowfall White (white), and the MSRP for each model can be seen below:

Infinix Note 12: 14,999 rupees (about R$1,010 in direct conversion)

Infinix Note 12 Pro: 17,999 rupees (~BRL 1,212)

Infinix Note 12 5G: data sheet

Screen: 6.7-inch AMOLED with Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 range;

Chipset: MediaTek Dimension 810 5G;

RAM memory: 6 GB

Internal storage: 64GB, expandable up to 2TB via micro SD card;

Rear camera: triple 50 MP (f/1.6, telephoto) + 2 MP (ultrawide) and AI sensor;

Front camera: 16 MP (f/2.0);

Dimensions: 164.67 x 75.9 x 7.98 mm (HxWxD);

Weight: 186 grams;

Battery: 5,000 mAh with fast charging support up to 33W;

Extras: Bluetooth 5.0, dual band Wi-Fi, GPS, USB-C port;

Available colors: Force Black (black) and Snowfall White (white);

Operating System: Android 12 with XOS 10.6 interface.

Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G: data sheet

Screen: 6.7-inch AMOLED with Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 range;

Chipset: MediaTek Dimension 810 5G;

RAM memory: 8 GB

Internal Storage: 128GB, expandable up to 2TB via micro SD card;

Rear camera: triple 108 MP (f/1.7, telephoto) + 2 MP (ultrawide) and AI sensor;

Front camera: 16 MP (f/2.0);

Dimensions: 164.67 x 75.9 x 7.98 mm (HxWxD);

Weight: 188 grams;

Battery: 5,000 mAh with fast charging support up to 33W;

Extras: Bluetooth 5.0, dual band Wi-Fi, GPS, USB-C port;

Available colors: Force Black (black) and Snowfall White (white);

Operating System: Android 12 with XOS 10.6 interface.

