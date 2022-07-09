Insurance company denies millionaire indemnity coverage Amber Heard needs to pay for Johnny Depp – Monet

+



Amber Heard and Johnny Depp on trial in Fairfax, Virginia (Photo: reproduction)

The insurance company hired by actress Amber Heard denied the payment of the millionaire indemnity she needs to pay to her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp. TMZ reports that the ‘Aquaman’ (2018) star has a $1 million deal with the New York Marine and General Insurance Company. The publication says that the celebrity planned to pay part of the compensation of US$ 10.35 million, more than R$ 54 million, imposed on her by the United States Justice, with the amounts that would be transferred by the insurance company. However, the company denied coverage exactly by the terms of the actress’ conviction.

TMZ sources explained that one of the terms of Heard’s contract with the New York Marine and General Insurance Company says that the company does not have to pay the actress any amount if it proves that she acted “intentionally in bad faith”. The company would be using the terms used by judge Penney Azcarate when condemning the celebrity in the defamation lawsuit filed by Depp. In finding Heard guilty of defamation, Azcarate said the actress acted both “intentionally” and “maliciously” in exposing her allegations of domestic violence against her ex-husband.

Amber Heard as the character Mera in Aquaman (2018) (Photo: reproduction)

TMZ says it is likely that both Heard and the New York Marine and General Insurance Company will seek US courts to determine who is right about the actress’ insurance claim.

Recently, Heard’s lawyers sought the annulment of the actress’s defeat in the trial involving her ex-husband. The 36-year-old’s legal representatives presented US authorities with a 43-page document alleging lack of evidence in Depp’s accounts and the illegal presence of one of the jury members.

Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise (Photo: Disclosure)

Heard and his attorneys say that Depp “proceeded only in a libel by implication theory, abandoning any claims that Ms. Heard were really false.”

The document also questions an alleged irregularity among the jury in the process. Called “Juror 15”, the individual has his date of birth on documents recorded as 1945, but lawyers claim he would be younger. The text reads: “He was obviously born after 1945. Public information shows he was born in 1970.”

Amber Heard during the announcement of the jury’s decision in her defamation case against Johnny Depp (Photo: reproduction)

Johnny Depp x Amber Heard: understand the case

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard mutually sued for defamation. They exchanged allegations of physical assault and psychological abuse in court.

While the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor won on the three charges he had made against Amber Heard, the actress only won for one of her allegations against the actor: that she had been defamed when one of her ex-husband’s lawyers said that she orchestrated a police visit to the mansion she shared with her ex. Depp’s legal representative had called the incident a “hoax”.

With the decision of the jury, Johnny Depp was ordered to pay 2 million dollars in damages to Amber Heard, while the actress had to pay 15 million dollars to the ex. However, that fee was reduced to $10.35 million due to a Virginia state law that places a cap on punitive measures amounts.