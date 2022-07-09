Internet via satellite! Anatel approves rectangular antenna from Starlink, by Elon Musk, in Brazil

THE National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) granted the approval registration for the second generation of the Starlink antenna, a company owned by billionaire Elon Musk that offers satellite internet. With this, the device will be able to be used in Brazil. THE second generation Starlink antenna, identified as UTA-212, has a rectangular shape and weighs less than the previous model. PFor comparison purposes, the first version has 7.3 kg, while new model comes with 4.2 kg.

As is to be expected, the dimensions are also different. The first antenna has a diameter of 58.9 cm, while the second has a diameter of 50 x 30 cm. It is still unclear whether the approval of the UTA-212 antenna will cause the UTA-211 model to be abandoned by Starlink immediately. The approval of the UTA-212 antenna is not a surprise, considering that the UTR-211 router was also certified by Anatel in May. This is the equipment indicated for the new antenna model.

It is worth remembering that, currently, the Starlink subscription in Brazil costs R$ 530. The installation kit costs R$ 3,000. These values ​​do not consider shipping and taxes. The expectation is that the new equipment does not result in a price change.

