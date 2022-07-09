iPhone alone earns more than Disney, Coca-Cola and Nike combined

A survey by the consultancy Statista, from the United States, points out that the iPhone is the most successful product after the Industrial Revolution. Launched in 2007, Apple’s cell phone has already earned more than US$ 1.5 trillion (R$ 8 trillion) taking into account the current exchange rate.

In 2021 alone, public data shows $191.97 billion in IP saleshonest. That was bigger than sum of the total revenue of Coca-Cola, Disney and Nike, which reached US$ 159.62 billion.

The consultancy compared only the sales of Apple smartphones with the total revenue of nine other companies of global scales: General Motors, Verizon, JP Morgan, Protecter & Gamble, Microsoft; Disney, Coca-Cola, McDonalds and Nike.

In 2014, the iPhone beat all the large companies listed by Statista, it even lost the first place to General Motors in 2015, but returned to the lead in 2017. Microsoft took the lead in the survey in 2019, but in the following year, the Apple smartphone was already winning again.

At last analysis, in 2021, the iPhone had added nearly $192 billion in sales worldwide.

It was mainly because of the success of the cell phone that Apple managed, at the beginning of 2022, to become the first company to be worth more than US$ 1 trillion, reaching US$ 3 trillion. For comparison purposes, Brazil’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product), that is, the total sum of final goods and services, is just under US$ 1.5 trillion.

Apart from the iPhone, Apple earns revenue from sales of MacBooks, AirPods, as well as music and game services, and streaming movies and series.