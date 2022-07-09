Jesus breaks record for 1st goal for Arsenal and Palmeiras fans “break” the web

New Gunners number 9 scored twice in a friendly against Nuremberg and time to hit the net for the 1st time impressed

One of the hottest signings of this European window, Gabriel Jesus took no more than 85 seconds to score for the 1st time for Arsenal. In a friendly against Nuremberg, the Gunners won 5-3, with two goals from the palm trees. In just five minutes, the number nine of Mikel Arteta’s team had already left its mark.

The feat made Palmeiras fans take Jesus to the trending topics on Twitter. With the score 2-0 for Nuremberg, Arteta released Gabriel in place of Emile Smith Rowe and decreased. The striker took off on the right, scored with Eddie Nketiah and, with almost no angle, kicked hard, in the left corner of the goalkeeper.

His second didn’t take long. Jesus received a cross from Gabriel Martinelli and, with class, deflected the ball, securing Arsenal’s victory.

See the goals: