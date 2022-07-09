Jorge Salgado doesn’t give up Vasco at Maracanã: “SAF’s priority” | vasco

A few weeks away from one of the most important votes in its history, Vasco is preparing for a transition period. In the process of selling 70% of SAF to 777 Partners, the club is working to have the contract approved by advisors and members and is already planning the next steps alongside the American group. Among them, participation in the Maracanã bidding process.

In an interview with ge, President Jorge Salgado stressed that Vasco’s participation in the stadium is strategic and a priority for the club and 777 Partners. The manager reinforced that the idea is to seek an understanding with Flamengo and Fluminense, despite the strain on the relationship due to the last games at Maracanã. If there is no agreement, Vasco will have the support of the American group to enter the bidding process strongly.

– We will not give up São Januário, but Vasco’s return to Maracanã is strategic and will be a priority for SAF – said Salgado to the ge.

In the interview, Jorge Salgado also talked about how the transition process in football will be, since the club will transfer the command and the assets of the department to SAF immediately after the vote of the partners, if the sale is approved. The manager also revealed that he expects a visit from the 777 executives soon, projected the investment in football in the short term and commented on the progress of the SAF rite, among other things. Read below:

ge: Even still in Série B, the search for tickets has been very high, and São Januário was too small for some games of the Vasco. How does Maracanã enter the SAF planning?

Jorge Salgado: There is no doubt that Vasco today needs more audience capacity to house its fans. Even in Série B, we have sold out all the games in São Januário and we put almost 130 thousand spectators in two games at Maracanã. We will not give up São Januário, but Vasco’s return to Maracanã is strategic and will be a priority for SAF.

We defend an understanding between the clubs in Rio for the management of the stadium, which is a public facility. We have already presented an objective proposal in this sense, including offering São Januário to compose the game calendar. We want to dialogue and find a balanced and fair solution that can serve everyone. If an agreement is not possible, we will rely on the support of the global structure of 777 and its partners to compete for the bid.

The expectation is that the AGE will take place by the end of July. How will the transition process in football be? Does 777 take over immediately after the vote, if the sale is approved?

Yup. Once the transaction is approved by the AGE, Vasco SAF will be incorporated immediately and all football assets will be paid up in the new company. The CBF has already approved the transfer of players to the SAF with Series B in progress. We share the same vision of the future and we will have an organized and smooth transition process. Football’s priority is to guarantee access to Serie A.

And in other areas, such as São Januário, partner-fan, marketing… Will the transition also be immediate?

For the other areas we will have a period of gradual transition until the end of this year. During this period, we will have shared services between CRVG and Vasco SAF in several areas. The migration of the partner-fan program to Vasco SAF will take place in the first moments. For the other areas and the São Januário operation, we will follow a plan agreed between the parties that guarantees that there will be no interruption of any service or operation. CRVG is being advised in this process by EY (Ernst & Young).

Josh Wander, founding partner of 777 Partners, presents the SAF project to the directors

Vasco and 777 are already working on the transition process in football? Will the current structure of football be maintained at least until the end of Serie B?

Since the signing of the memorandum of understanding, last February, Vasco and 777 Partners are working in a coordinated way in football. With the conclusion of the diligences and the signing of the binding proposal, this coordination was strengthened. Vasco continues to make decisions and inform 777 so that they are aware of every step. We should have another visit from 777 executives later this month to move forward with this planning. We want to guarantee absolute peace of mind so that the football department can continue with its work.

The contract provides for the injection of BRL 120 million into football in 2022. Is the idea to make a heavy investment in this transfer window?

Evidently, there is a desire to invest to reinforce the squad to guarantee Vasco’s return to Serie A. This is the main objective of the year. But of course football is not just about hiring new players. We have a group and also a whole structure to give football the best possible working conditions.

Is the club in a hurry for approval because of the transfer window?

The club is working through the transfer window regardless of whether or not the SAF approves with members. We have steps to fulfill as established by the Deliberative Council. We are working with the zeal that a process of this magnitude demands. We are on schedule. The transfer window has always been within our planning.

After the obligation to invest BRL 700 million in football over the next three years, what guarantees will the Vasco Do you have that 777 will continue to invest heavily in football?

777 Partners is building a strong football structure around the world. Investing in clubs in Europe and having Vasco as its flagship in South America. 777 shares our ambition to replace Vasco as a protagonist in Brazilian and South American football. Our sports performance goals are aligned with our partner’s business goals. We have clauses and provisions in our contracts that guarantee these investments in football.

There are complaints from directors and a lawsuit in Alerj about the lack of information regarding the contract with 777. As the Vasco Do you want to make the process transparent?

Vasco has been transparent as much as possible throughout this process. This is an absolute priority. What you need to understand is that the contract is first and foremost a business and every business has strategic issues that need to be preserved. We have to understand that our partner is a global player, with other negotiations in progress. The special committee of the Deliberative Council, the Fiscal Council and the presidents of powers of the club have access to the full text of all documents.

We will ensure that our advisors, benefactors and associates have all the information they need to make their decision. The communication process is just beginning. We provide an electronic address to receive questions from members and fans (duvidas.saf@vasco.com.br) and which will make the answers available on the official website. We will hold a Public Hearing open to members and fans with live broadcast by VascoTV and we will continue with an intense program of presentations and meetings with all the club’s audiences.

As has been the work of the Special Commission. Do you believe that the opinion will be issued within 15 days or will it take another 10 days?

Work is proceeding normally. The commission is coordinated by Roberto Duque Estrada and has the participation of highly qualified Vasco residents, from different currents of the club, to fulfill this mission. The commission report is a key part of this process and the deadline for completion can only be defined by the commission itself.

