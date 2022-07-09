KinnPorsche: world tour and the creation of the band Cumulus

With all the tremendous worldwide success of KinnPorsche (know more here) it would not be surprising that the production agency Be On Cloudresponsible for the actors and the Thai series, would try to cover even more content about the series and the entire cast since they were very well received by so many fans of the genre.

A little over a month ago it was announced that the cast would be on a world tour, but there’s still not much information on where that tour will go. Of course, many fans are very anxious about the news, mainly because they promise to travel to all continents, leaving the most important question for Brazilians: Would Brazil be among the countries on KinnPorsche’s world tour?

We are watching everything saw fans of #KinnPorsche 👀👀 — Far Music Entertainment (@farmusicent) June 17, 2022

THE Far Music Entertainment, which specializes in Asian concerts and events in our country, has already hinted at being watching the movement, which left many fans thirsty for more information, but so far nothing has been revealed.

The birth of the Cumulus band

What was also announced shortly afterwards was the birth of the band cumulus formed by mile – who had the idea for the tour – on guitar, apo on vocals, Basis on guitar and vocals, ping on the battery, note on the keyboard, build on the saxophone and pong on the bottom. They all act in the series KinnPorsche. During the conference where the announcement was made, apo – who plays Porsche, said the name means ‘many lonely clouds gathered to form a group’.

With the objective of showing the diverse talents of its actors, the tour managed byhas the date July 24th as the start of the tour, starting with Thailand in, in Bangkok. As it is a different event, nothing compared to the fan meetings that take place across Asia, it is possible that more things will happen besides the performance of the band Cumulus. THEone of the biggest event producers in the world, is organizing the tour.

As there is still not much information, all that remains for the fans is to wait for the agency’s moves, and pray that the Brazilian event producers bet on a contract to bring the tour to Brazil.

KinnPorsche The Series World Tour 2022 Live Streaming

On the 7th of July, the agency Be On Cloud revealed a poster, in Portuguese, of the Full HD Streaming via Live Stream that will kick off the world tour. The broadcast will be on the 25th of July at 19:00 (GMT + 7) with subtitles available in several languages. Tickets go on sale on the 8th of July, priced at 888 THB (R$131.45)

LIVE STREAMING

KINNPORSCHE THE SERIES WORLD TOUR 2022 Global Premiere Live Stream

Subtitles available in multiple languages Full HD Streaming via Live Streaming via TTM LIVE

19H (GMT + 7) JULY 25, 2022 pic.twitter.com/q4mhe0OAB6 — Be On Cloud (@beoncloud_th) July 7, 2022

The series KinnPorsche: The Series – La Forte is available via streaming iQIYI and moves on to the final episode.