Leclerc presses and asks Ferrari for help in Verstappen fight – Formula 1 News

Charles Leclerc tried, but he couldn’t even get close to Max Verstappen, who was the winner of the sprint race held this Saturday (9), at the Red Bull Ring.

If there is any positive point, at least the Ferrari driver has closed the gap to the runner-up of the season, Sergio Pérez (151 x 149 for the Mexican).

Right at the start, he saw the Dutchman shoot at the end, but the fight, in fact, was with his teammate, Carlos Sainz. “It was very difficult, Max was very fast at the beginning of the race, I tried to do a good tire management to try to attack him, however, my fight was with Carlos”, said Leclerc.

Charles Leclerc had no chance to duel with Verstappen and finished second in Austria (Photo: Ferrari)

The Monegasque ended the race looking very unfriendly, largely due to not having, at any time, come close to trying a maneuver to beat Verstappen. “I even tried to get closer at the end, but I couldn’t, the rhythms were very similar”.

Leclerc, now, puts together the pieces of a difficult sprint race so that Ferrari has a better performance in the race on Sunday (10). “In fact, that’s what counts as a result. For that, I hope to make a good start and be able to put pressure on Max.”

About the fight with Sainz, Charles wants the Italian team to collaborate with him so that they have the chance to beat the current world champion. Asked about the possibility of Ferrari choosing him over the Spaniard, the Monegasque was succinct: “I hope so”

