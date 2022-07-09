Lego Combo! Humble Bundle offers 9-game bundle for the franchise for $10

In June, the Humble Bundle launched a combo with 11 Capcom games and now another special offer has just been launched by the company, this time with 9 Lego games for only US$ 10. See now how to acquire all of them in this promotion and still help charities with this purchase.



The new Humble Bundle will be available for 21 days and with it you can get 2 Lego games for $1, 5 games for $8.36 or all 9 for $10 or more if you want to contribute for charitable actions with additional values.

Your favorite movies will come to life in this fun family pack of LEGO games! Join Emmet to save his friends in the LEGO Movie 2 Video Game. Experience an action-packed, heroic adventure in LEGO The Incredibles and LEGO MARVEL’s Avengers. Become the best villain in the universe in LEGO DC Super Villains and more, and help support Active Minds with your purchase!

Active Minds is a non-profit NGO that has been dedicated to promoting the mental health of young people and adults through dialogue since it was founded in 2003.

The games offered in the package are as follows:​

The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame

LEGO Disney – Pixar: The Incredibles

LEGO DC Super Villas

The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers

LEGO Jurassic World

The LEGO Movie – Video Game

So stay tuned, as you need to contribute at least $10 to get access to all games. Offer will be available until July 29. Access and purchase the combo through the link below:

  • Humble Bundle LEGO At Movies – access

After making the payment, Humble Bundle will send an email with instructions for redeeming the games, which must be added to your Steam account.

