Lego Combo! Humble Bundle offers 9-game bundle for the franchise for $10

In June, the Humble Bundle launched a combo with 11 Capcom games and now another special offer has just been launched by the company, this time with 9 Lego games for only US$ 10. See now how to acquire all of them in this promotion and still help charities with this purchase.

The new Humble Bundle will be available for 21 days and with it you can get 2 Lego games for $1, 5 games for $8.36 or all 9 for $10 or more if you want to contribute for charitable actions with additional values.

Your favorite movies will come to life in this fun family pack of LEGO games! Join Emmet to save his friends in the LEGO Movie 2 Video Game. Experience an action-packed, heroic adventure in LEGO The Incredibles and LEGO MARVEL’s Avengers. Become the best villain in the universe in LEGO DC Super Villains and more, and help support Active Minds with your purchase!

Active Minds is a non-profit NGO that has been dedicated to promoting the mental health of young people and adults through dialogue since it was founded in 2003.

The games offered in the package are as follows:​