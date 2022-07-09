LG launches new QNED TVs in Brazil, check details and prices

This Thursday (7), during the Casacor 2022 event, the LG announced the arrival of its new Smart TV models in Brazil. I’m talking about the line QNED MiniLED, whose models vary between 55 and 86 inches. The resolution of the new TVs reach up to 8K. The company also took the opportunity to bring new models of OLED Smart TVs with evo panel. Check out the details below.

Read too

LCD, OLED, QLED, Micro-LED, Mini-LED: learn all about display technologies

Smart TVs LG QNED 2022

LG brought to Brazil three models of QNED televisionsall launched in 2022. All models have the technologies Quantum Dot and NanoCel. These technologies help panels display rich colors and with high accuracy. This is true for both dark and light areas. Therefore, we can say that the contrast of these new Smart TVs from LG is different.

Another novelty implemented in these televisions is the operating system. It is about WebOS 22. The South Korean LG is already known for having one of the best operating systems for Smart TVs in the world. And the company is constantly improving the system.

The great advantage of webOS 22 is the possibility of creating profiles for each user, as with modern video game consoles. That way, every member of the family can have a personalized interface and experience with LG’s new QNED TVs.

In addition, the new LG QNED Smart TVs have a refresh rate 120 Hz, which ensure more fluidity for moving images. There is also integration with the ThinQ app. It allows you to control the TV entirely from your smartphone.

As you can imagine, the prices are a little steep. The 55-inch QNED80 TV has a suggested retail price of BRL 5,999. The 65-inch QNED80 comes out for BRL 7,799. The 86-inch model has not yet had a price released for the Brazilian market.

Smart TVs LG OLED 2022

Let’s now talk a little about the new OLED TVs from LG. The South Korean company brought two models to the Brazilian market. These are the G2 and C2 series. The differential of these TVs is the use of the evo panel which, in the words of LG, “raises the overall image quality”. They have a 20% improvement in brightness and sharpness.

The G2 model has the trade name of OLED evo: Gallery Edition. It has this name because the design of the TV is intended to resemble a work of art. So here we have a minimalist design with very thin edges. The panel is 65 inches, Alpha9 Gen 5 processor and technology Brightness Booster. It uses heat dissipation to enhance and increase the brightness of the panel.

The OLED TV evo C2, in turn, is offered in two sizes: 42 and 83 inches. The highlight is the 42-inch model, which was developed for the gamer segment. Hence its smaller size. The refresh rate is also 120 Hz and the device has a fast response time, gamer-only functions and game-optimizing software. The TV is compatible for both PC and high-end console gaming.

Unfortunately, prices for LG’s OLED TVs are yet to be released. All models with their descriptions and other details are already in the company’s official website.