LG launches QNED 2022 TVs in Brazil with color improvements; see prices – Tecnoblog

LG’s new models of television sets have finally landed in our country. The expansion of the QNED MiniLED line brings sizes between 55 and 86 inches, in addition to resolutions that go up to 8K. Prices start at R$5,999. However, for those who prefer to stay on OLED, the South Korean company is also bringing TVs in the G2 and C2 series with evo panel.

LG QNED Television (Image: Disclosure / LG)

Television pricing and features information was announced during the Casacor 2022 event on Thursday (7th). Thus, LG has already made each option available to the public on its official website.

First, it’s important to point out that all three of QNED’s 2022 models have Quantum Dot and NanoCel color filtering. According to LG, this ensures rich and accurate colors in both light and dark areas. Thus, the contrast is highlighted in varied content, even from different angles.

WebOS 22 will be on this year’s lineup. It allows profiling like in modern video game consoles, ensuring that each user has a unique experience with your content. Finally, the three options have a refresh rate of 120 Hz and make use of the ThinQ app that integrates everything into the smartphone.

The published prices are:

55-inch QNED80: BRL 5,999;

65-inch QNED80: BRL 7,799.

The 86-inch model has not yet been officially priced in Brazil.

QNED 8K (Image: Disclosure / LG)

2022 OLED TVs are not yet priced in Brazil

LG also confirmed that in the future it will make available in our country the new G2 and C2 series of its OLED TVs. The evo panel has up to 20% improvement in brightness and sharpness, something that “raises the quality of the image as a whole”, in the company’s words.

The 65-inch OLED evo: Gallery Edition (G2) model is focused on a minimalist look “like a work of art”, according to LG. It comes with Alpha9 Gen 5 processor, Brightness Booster technology, which provides more brightness through improved heat dissipation.

The OLED evo (C2) comes with an 83-inch option and a 42-inch one, something unprecedented in the model. This alternative was planned for the gamer audience. That is, of course, the refresh rate will be 120 Hz. The company promises a “fast response time, game optimizer, and unique features, whether for PC games or high-end consoles.”

What did you think of the prices?