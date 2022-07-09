Lineup: Coritiba has changes from defense to attack to face Juventude; see the team | coritiba

Coritiba will have at least three changes in the starting lineup to face Juventude, Sunday, at 11 am, at Couto Pereira, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship. The team trained this Friday morning, at Graciosa’s CT.

The probable Coxa is Rafael William; Matheus Alexandre, Luciano Castán, Henrique and Egídio (Guilherme Biro); Willian Farias, Galarza and Fabricio Daniel (Thonny Anderson); Igor Paixão, Léo Gamalho and Alef Manga.

One of the exchanges will be on the left side. Lined up against Fortaleza, Diego Porfírio did not participate in this Friday’s training and should be out. With that, Guilherme Biro, who returns from suspension, disputes position with Egídio.

In midfield, Val is suspended for the third yellow, and Galarza is the immediate replacement. Still in the sector, the doubt is between Fabrício Daniel, who started playing in the last game, and Thonny Anderson.

Finally, in the attack, Igor Paixão returns from suspension and resumes the spot. He replaces Warley, the main novelty against Fortaleza and who is out because of a thigh injury.

Coritiba does the last training session before the game on Saturday morning. Alviverde is 12th in Serie A, with 18 points. Juventude is the runner-up, with 11 points. Coxa and Juve face each other on Sunday, at 11 am, at Couto Pereira, and ge follows in Real Time.

1 of 2 Gustavo Morínigo commands Coritiba training — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/ge Gustavo Morínigo commands Coritiba training — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/ge