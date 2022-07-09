Looks like fiction: microLED screen turbine contact lens microLED | wearables

An American company is developing a daring device that looks like it came out of an episode of Black Mirror: they are smart contact lenses that aim to put augmented reality (AR) graphics in front of users’ eyes. The manufacturer Mojo Vision has been developing the device since 2015. Now it has finally shown a prototype that is on its way to becoming a final product. To navigate the interface, the device uses eye tracking.

Despite the challenges of implementing features in a small size, the company managed to install a kind of microLED screen with 14,000 pixels per inch on the small film, in addition to microscopic micro batteries to power the lens.

🔎 Will 5G cost more? Claro director says no, but makes reservations

2 of 3 Mojo Lens should be the first smart contact lens to be marketed in the world — Photo: Disclosure / Mojo Lens Mojo Lens should be the first smart contact lens to be marketed in the world — Photo: Disclosure / Mojo Lens

📝 What are the best books on Augmented Reality? See the TechTudo Forum

The lens dubbed Mojo Lens is capable of creating 3D visual overlays with augmented reality. Brand CEO Drew Parkins was the first to demo the product in the eye. The goal is for the wearer to be able to wear two smart contact lenses simultaneously, although the executive has only tested one at a time for an hour’s duration.

In the demo, Parkins saw a compass and quotes on a teleprompter on his contact lens screen. A monochrome photograph of Albert Einstein was also displayed. In the future, the idea is to make everyday tasks easier thanks to the aid of the device.

Specifications and functions

3 of 3 Lenses will still undergo refinements and refinements — Photo: Disclosure / Mojo Lens Lenses will still undergo refinements and refinements — Photo: Disclosure / Mojo Lens

To work, the lens has an ARM M0 processor. In addition to reduced power consumption, the chipset has enough power to manage the 14,000 pixels per inch microLED display. The manufacturer even equipped the device with a proprietary power management integrated circuit.

To navigate the interface, the lenses track the user’s eyes. The lens prototype needs a necklace-like accessory. This piece houses components such as the processor, GPU and a 5 GHz radio transmission engine, used to transmit data to the lens.

There is currently no release date for the new technology. The company says that the next steps are to get business partners, investors and get journalists to try the lens. For this, the company is on the way to refining the product so that it meets the requirements for approval by the Federal Drug Administration (Anvisa in the United States).

Perking suggests that within ten years people will be using smart contact lenses to keep track of, for example, physical health information and notifications from apps like Uber.

with information from Ars Technica

All about 5G in Brazil; check it out in the video below