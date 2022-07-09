Love and Thunder ~ Marvel Universe 616

It was said at some point that the first edit cut of Thor: Ragnarok by director Taika Waititi was over 4 hours long. Reducing this to less than 2 hours meant that many of the director’s great ideas were left out. While chatting with Collider, Thor: Love and Thunder star Natalie Portman spoke about working with Waititi and loving the things he invents. Unfortunately, not everything he creates can make it to the screen and she referenced some big things that ended up being scrapped to keep the film at a manageable length, some of which involved entire planets that we won’t see in the final version of Love and Thunder.

“The joy and sadness of a Taika Waititi project is that it creates so much shine and so much material that the film can be like an infinite number of things,” said Portman. “And that inevitably means that some of the amazing, hilarious, emotional comedies and dramas may end up not being there anymore. So there’s a lot. I mean, there are entire planets that aren’t there anymore.”

“I pray it ends up on a DVD extra somewhere or it comes out somewhere,” Portman later said of the deleted content. “Because I mean, yeah, it’s a pretty remarkable thing.”

Portman starred in the first two films as Jane Foster of Earth, but her character is taking on the mantle of the Mighty Thor in Love and Thunder, following the arc of Jason Aaron’s acclaimed comic book series. This put Portman much deeper than ever into the action of the Thor movies.

“It’s amazing to look at. I think part of what’s eye-opening when you see the final version is how many amazing artists work on it after what we do to create what the audience really experiences,” she said. “Because most of what you see are effects artists. out and all.”

Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor Odinson, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jamie Alexander as Sif, Christian Bale as Gorr, Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Baustista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis. Sean Gunn as Kraglin and Rocket. Recently, the appearances of Sam Neill, Luke Hemsworth, Matt Damon, Russell Crowe and others in the film were also confirmed. Directed by Taika Waititi and Released July 8, 2022

