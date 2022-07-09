Luana Piovani says she was abused at Globo at age 20: “It was normal”







Actress Luana Piovani was sincere when talking about the betrayal when she was dating Rodrigo Santoro Photo: Instagram / @luapio / Estadão

Luana Piovani is known for not being tongue-in-cheek. The actress did not shy away from controversial topics during an interview with the magazine Look and talked about harassment at Globo, betrayal and the fight with Boninho during the BBB22.

In the conversation, Piovani commented on TV Globo’s harassment allegations. She revealed that she was also a victim at the beginning of her career: “I experienced abuse at the age of 20, but at the time it was normal and I only realized it later. Me and some people, including Luiza Brunet, who would be my mother in the remake of Bad angel, we were in the office of director Carlos Manga (1928-2015). From a distance, he hit his leg and said ‘sit here'”.

“I thought: ‘Uncle daring’. I sat on the arm of the chair. Then, I was taken out of the soap opera under the pretext that it was disintegrating.

At the time, Piovani was already in a relationship with Rodrigo Santoro. Two years later, at the Carnival of Salvador in 2000, she was caught kissing with businessman Christiano Rangel. The scandal put an end to the relationship with the heartthrob.

“[Eu] She was 22 years old, had been in a relationship for three years, was unhappy. But we were Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie from Brazil. Wherever we went, violins played. I didn’t know what to do with it and, performing a play in Bahia, I found an old love again. I didn’t go back to his bed or say ‘sweetheart, I love you’, as they did to me. My only regret is that this tattoo stayed on Rodrigo”, he commented.

During editing Big Brother Brazil 22, Piovani and Boninho exchanged barbs. The actress did not authorize the release of images of her children on the reality show. Pedro Scooby, the children’s father, was one of the participants in the global program.

“My claim was fair. I was always careful to minimize the exaggeration in the use of my image, imagine if I wouldn’t have it with my children. I tried to compromise, give in to such proof, but they wanted it for the entire edition”, he explained.