Luana Piovani talks about her relationship with Rodrigo Santoro: ‘we were Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie from Brazil’ – Zoeira

The actress Luana Piovaniin an interview with the magazine Lookrecalled the relationship he had with Rodrigo Santoro in the 1990s. The two had a romance for three years and the relationship came to an end after the artist was caught kissing an ex-boyfriend. In the chat, she compared the relationship with that of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

Luana and Rodrigo started dating in 1997. Two years later, they had a romantic couple in the soap opera “Suave Poiso” (1999), and the relationship gained media proportions. In the carnival of the year 2000, the actress was caught kissing with businessman Christiano Rangel.

see more

She was 22 years old, had been in a relationship for three years, was unhappy. But we were Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie from Brazil. Wherever we passed, violins played. I didn’t know what to do with it and, performing a play in Bahia, I found an old love again. I didn’t go back to his bed or say “baby, I love you”, as they did to me. My only regret is that this tattoo stayed on Rodrigo.

Harassment

At 45 years old, four of them living in the Cascais region of Portugal, Luana Piovani also said that she left Brazil after panic attacks and anxiety, that there are cliques at Globo and that she was harassed by a director.

“I experienced abuse at the age of 20, but at the time it was normal and I only realized it later. Me and some people, including Luiza Brunet, who would be my mother in the remake of Anjo Mau, were in the director Carlos Manga’s room (1928). -2015). From a distance, he hit his leg and said ‘sit here’. I thought: daring uncle. I sat on the arm of the armchair. Then, I was taken out of the soap opera under the pretext that it was breaking up. Today I see that that episode may have been heavy “, explained Luna.