Lucas Pires and Ricardo Goulart saw embezzlement in Santos’ last training session before facing Atlético-GO

O saints concluded, this Saturday, the training sessions for the match against Atlético-GO. This Saturday, at 18:00 (Brasília time), the team receives the Dragon at Vila Belmiro for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship. Aiming to recover in the season after the elimination in the Sudamericana against Deportivo Táchira, Peixe will not have the side Lucas Pires and the midfielder Ricardo Goulart.

Both players were injured during training. Lucas Pires suffered a blow during last Friday’s activities and had a partial injury to the medial collateral ligament of his right knee. Thus, he has already started treatment in the medical department.

Ricardo Goulart will be absent due to a muscular discomfort felt during this Saturday’s training sessions.

The activities were led by assistant Marcelo Fernandes, who will lead the team in the match against Atlético-GO after the departure of Argentine Fabián Bustos.

Santos is going through a delicate moment in the season. In addition to the elimination and dismissal of the coach, the football department had the departure of director Edu Dracena.

Peixe is currently ranked 10th in the Brazilian. However, the team is just two points above the relegation zone and thus has a direct confrontation against Dragon to get away from Z4.

