M2 chip outperforms Ryzen 7 in games, but loses in CPU

According to tests carried out by the channel Hardware Unboxedthe newly released M2 chip surpassed the GPU Ryzen 7 6800Ugives OMG. The CPU of the SoC from Apple, however, was surpassed by both the AMD processor and some Intel chips.

when running the game Shadow of the Tomb Raider at maximum configuration, the M2 performed 10% better than the Ryzen 7. While the Apple chip had a performance of 28 frames per second, the AMD one processed the game at 25fps. On the medium setting, the M2 hit 33fps — all while using 48% less power.

In terms of CPU, however, despite the M2 outperforming the Ryzen 7 in single-core performance, Apple’s processor loses out in all other cases. Several tests were carried out by the channel, as can be seen in the video below — and both chips from the 6000 line from AMD and others from Intel, such as the series alder lakebeat the M2.

It is worth noting that the test was carried out on the controversial new 13-inch MacBook Pro, which has already had overheating problems – which may have impacted the test. Apple promised, at launch, an overall performance 25% higher than the M1. Previous tests have already proven a gain of around 20%, although the video casts doubt on them.

In any case, it’s still interesting to see how Macs may be having an old Achilles heel — gaming — being strengthened. MacBooks have never been the best machines for gaming, and as Apple demonstrated intent at WWDC22, the tide could be turning now, including with the new Metal 3 game development interface.

Also, it’s good to keep in mind that the M2 is not made to be the most advanced processor of this generation. When they launch, the possible “M2 Pro”, “M2 Max” and “M2 Ultra” are sure to perform better and so it will be interesting to see how they stack up against the competition.

via Digital Trends