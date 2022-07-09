Machine Gun Kelly reveals he attempted suicide while on cell phone with Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox announced their relationship in July 2020. In January of this year, the couple got engaged and sealed their union by drinking “each other’s blood”. And the actress has been her main pillar, especially in her struggle with her mental health.

In your new documentary, life in pinkwhich premiered this Monday, June 27, on Hulu, the musician talks about his dark moments after the death of his father in 2020. “I went to my dad’s apartment to clean all this stuff. I had a really weird interaction with a neighbor who told me things I didn’t want to hear.”recalled, quoted by people.

“I couldn’t bring the matter to a close. I wouldn’t leave my room and I started to get really, really, really dark.”he added.

intense paranoia

The rapper explained that he felt he was going crazy. “Megan had gone to Bulgaria to shoot a movie and I started to get paranoid. It was like I was paranoid that someone would come and kill me. Always slept with a shotgun next to my bed“he said.

“I called Megan and said, ‘You’re not here for me’”, he added. Then came the terrifying moment that left the actress speechless: “I’m in my room, I put the shotgun in my mouth and I’m screaming into my cell phone and the barrel [da espingarda] in my mouth”he recalled, also mentioning that he pressed the trigger, but the gun did not go off. “Cartridge is stuck”he explained.

This moment made Machine Gun Kelly realize that something was not right and asked for help: he started doing therapy sessions in December 2020.

Emotional helplines and suicide prevention

Line SNS24 (available 24 hours a day)

808 24 24 24

Support voice (21:00-00:00)

22 550 60 70

SOS Student (10pm – 1am)

23 948 40 20 / 91 524 60 60 / 96 955 45 45

Friendship Phone (4pm-11pm)

22 832 35 35

Friendly Conversation (3pm-10pm)

808 237 237/ 210 027 159

SOS Friendly Voice (15:30-00:30)

21 354 45 45 / 91 280 26 69 / 96 352 46 60