Man spends 20 years menstruating and discovers he has a uterus and ovaries

A 33-year-old Chinese man discovered he was born with a uterus and ovaries when he consulted a doctor and complained of blood in his urine and pain in his abdomen. The man, whose identity has not been revealed in order to protect him, has male genitals but has spent 20 years menstruating.

According to British newspaper The Mirror, the case took place in Sichuan, a province in China. The patient was born with female sex chromosomes and had a habit of urinating blood and having abdominal pain once a month.

But the discomfort made him irritable, and at his first visit, he was diagnosed with appendicitis. He underwent a procedure, but the pain lingered.

It was only with a medical check-up that the Chinese discovered he had a uterus and ovaries. He underwent a three-hour surgery in June of this year and had his female reproductive organs removed.

Also according to The Mirror, the patient had below average male sex hormones. On the other hand, female hormones were elevated, comparable to that of a healthy adult woman.

The doctor responsible for the procedure, Luo Xiping, celebrated the success of the operation. “From this point on, he can live his life as a man, but he can’t reproduce because his testicles don’t produce sperm.”