Man who received pig heart died of heart failure

O The first man to receive a transplanted pig heart died of heart failure due to several factors, not organ rejection, which led the doctors involved in the trial to say that it was still a success.

David Bennett, 57, received the genetically modified heart on January 7, after the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency clearance on New Year’s Eve.

Before the transplant, Bennett had been hospitalized for six weeks with an arrhythmia and had been hooked up to a bypass machine. He was in end-stage heart failure and was not eligible for a traditional heart transplant.

“Our autopsy findings showed no evidence of rejection,” he said, quoted by NBC, Dr. Bartley Griffith, professor of transplants at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. “Instead, we saw a thickening and subsequent hardening of the heart muscle that led to diastolic heart failure, meaning that the heart muscle was not able to relax and fill the heart with blood as it should.”

David Bennett, 57, died two months after the surgery.

The surgery was performed at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in the United States in early January and marked the first time that a genetically modified pig was used as an organ donor.

The experimental process, which lasted nine hours, replaced the man’s heart with that of a 100-pound, 1-year-old pig bred specifically for this purpose.

After becoming known worldwide, the man’s violent past was also made public. Leslie Shumaker Downey, American, revealed on Radio 4’s Today show that Bennett had been convicted of stabbing her brother Edward Shumaker, leaving him paralyzed.

According to Leslie, the crime took place in April 1988, in what would have been a jealousy attack. Bennett’s wife reportedly sat on Shumaker’s lap – who was 22 at the time – and was stabbed seven times in the back. Bennett, found guilty of assault and possession of a weapon, was sentenced to ten years in prison.

To date, the University of Maryland Medical Center has argued that past crimes do not disqualify patients.

