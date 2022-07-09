Manchester City prepares proposal for Flamengo pearl that has a fine of R$ 500 million

Flamengo has a gem of R$ 500 million in its squad. The attacking midfielder Matheus França has a contract until 2027 and a fine of 100 million euros for clubs outside Brazil. Apparently, the first major proposal is on its way.

According to journalist Julio Miguel Neto, Manchester City is preparing a purchase proposal worth 35 million euros (R$ 180 million). One of the richest clubs in the world, City is funded by the Sheikhs of Abu Dhabi. According to Júlio, the proposal would arrive in this mid-year window.

Matheus França is 18 years old and still circulates between the under-20 team and the professional. In 2022, he made six appearances for the top team and scored two goals. In March, he suffered a fractured fibula in his right leg, but recovered quickly.

According to Júlio Miguel Neto, Flamengo is already aware of Manchester City’s interest. There are reports that Real Madrid would also be interested in Matheus França. If the deal goes through, it will be, in Reais, the biggest sale in the club’s history.

Vinícius Junior was sold in 2017 for R$145 million, or 45 million euros. The value of a possible sale of Matheus França would exceed by 60 million reais Flamengo’s budget goal for 2022. The club hopes to sell another R$120 million in the season.

