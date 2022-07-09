Maria Beltrão celebrates her debut on “É de Casa” and the tune of the presenters: “Chemistry”

Maria Beltrão will be the anchor of “É de Casa” (photo: TV Globo / Imprensa Globo)

Maria Beltrão is happy with the start of a new professional stage. After 25 years at GloboNews doing journalism, she migrated to TV Globo entertainment and will be the anchor of the weekly “É de Casa”.

In a conversation with Veja magazine, she highlighted that she is already in complete harmony with Rita Batista, Thiago Oliveira and Talitha Morete, her co-stars. “I’m finally having the experience with the house set and the scene partners. We went out to dinner last Sunday, and I’m already looking forward to playing with them. What a tune we felt! It’s the chemistry thing,” she celebrated.

The career journalist will spend about five hours live, every Saturday, in charge of the attraction that has several paintings. “Anxiety is still big, it’s a new configuration in my life,” she evaluated.

Experienced in improvising after years at “Estúdio I”, Beltrão is not afraid of any possible unforeseen. “I bring the experience of improvisation, the ability that is an asset to any live show. And on the hardnews part, God forbid if tragedy strikes, but I’m used to journalistic marathons. I’ve been on the air for hours narrating something that just happened,” he pointed out.

In recent weeks, Talitha Morete reproduced structural racism live and was discreetly helped by Manoel Soares, who is now at the “Encontro”. “There! You can correct me at will. May God give me humility to learn. Even more so on television, with this ‘light, camera and action’ thing that can’t go to your head. It’s putting your head down and learning,” she commented.

For the journalist, making mistakes is not a burden: “I always say: I cherish all my mistakes. Failure doesn’t go to my head, but I use it as a ladder to learning. I’m ready for criticism and learning”, she concludes.