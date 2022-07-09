Medalhão decides to terminate his contract with Santos and no longer wears the shirt of Peixe

With 1 win in the last 13 games, Santos is experiencing a great crisis. In addition to the early elimination in the Copa Sudamericana for Deportivo Táchira, from Venezuela, last Thursday (7), Alvinegro saw the crowd try to invade the pitch right after the confrontation against the Venezuelans. On Friday (8), the day after the incident, President Andrés Rueda took a drastic decision and fired Edu Dracena and coach Fabián Bustos from the team’s technical command.

For the duel this Sunday (10), again in Vila Belmiro, Santos will have Marcelo Fernandes leading the team. The interim will have some important absences, such as Lucas Pires, who had a partial injury to the medial collateral ligament of his right knee found last Friday (8). Ricardo Goulart also won’t take the field against Goiás, who felt muscular discomfort and will not be listed.

The missed penalty against Deportivo Táchira, by the way, must have been the last game of shirt 10 for Santos. That’s because according to the Globoesporte.com reporting team, shirt 10, who arrived with ace status, is negotiating his termination with the Club, but the operation is not the easiest.

The exit from the medallion would be good for all parties: Peixe would get rid of paying a high salary for a player who is not performing, since the striker could breathe new air at another club. However, the veteran’s departure has not yet been completed, because with a contract until December 2023, the cost of the operation would be enormous for the Santos team at a time when the Club is experiencing a major financial crisis.

At the beginning of next week, the striker’s manager, Paulo Pitombeira, will be in Vila Belmiro to meet with the Santos board of directors and define the directions for the termination. In 30 games Ricardo Goulart scored four goals and provided three assists, but the athlete is marked by the crowd with the missed penalty in the last confrontation against Táchira, in addition to the other confrontations against other teams in which he produced nothing. It is worth remembering that the veteran is the athlete who has the highest salary in the current squad.