Megan Fox and MGK have tried “all forms of therapy” since the musician’s suicide attempt

Megan Fox has revealed that she and her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, have tried “all forms of therapy” since the musician nearly tried to take his own life.

In his new Hulu documentary, life in pinkKelly talked about a night in July 2020 where he put a gun in his mouth while on the phone with Fox.

On Tuesday, June 28, at the premiere of the documentary, Fox was asked how she has been supporting Kelly to get through the difficult time she was going through.

“We did every form of therapy there is,” said the actress. entertainment tonight. “We found a therapist who really works for us, [como] as a couple and individually, and it’s definitely a process, it’s not an easy one.

“Some of it is very difficult, but our therapist said that a relationship is basically the process of breaking each other down, but most people don’t have the tools to build each other up, to rebuild.”

Fox continued, “So it’s a constant process of suffering, passion, love and repeating cycles. So we’re just learning about it, and going through it, doing it together. There’s a lot of all that stuff all the time.”

In the documentary, Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, explains that she was having depressing thoughts while dealing with the loss of her father when she nearly attempted suicide.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the premiere of life in pink (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

“I wouldn’t leave my room and I started to get really, really, really depressed. Megan went to Bulgaria to make a movie and I started to get really paranoid. I was feeling paranoid that someone would come and kill me,” the 32-year-old musician recalled in the new documentary about his life, according to Page Six.

Kelly added that he always slept with a shotgun next to his bed and “just blew up” that day.

“I called Megan. I was like, ‘You’re not here for me. I’m in my room and I’m going crazy with her. Dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth. And I’m screaming on the phone and the pipe is in my mouth. And I’ll cock the shotgun and the bullet, when she comes back, the projectile jams. Megan is completely silent.”

life in pink is on Hulu in the US and coming soon to Disney+ in the UK.

If you are experiencing feelings of anguish and isolation, or are struggling to get ahead, the Samaritans offer support; you can talk to someone free of charge by phone, confidentially, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email [email protected] or visit the Samaritans website to find details of the branch closest to you.

If you reside in the US and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance now, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free and confidential emergency hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can visit www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.