Ms Marvel: What to Expect from Episode 6 and Series Finale

The series Ms Marvelshown by Disney Plus, did not please the majority of the public, and this reflected on the audience, however, the question remains: what to expect for episode 6 and the end of the series?

It all starts in the standard and blurry episode 5. With an uninteresting story, the same was massacred by the general public.

In it, we even had a contribution to our knowledge about the culture and about the dominion of England over India. However, that was all.

Kamala (Iman Vellani) completely sidelined from the short episode, in addition to continuity hits that affected, and a lot, the series.

But, we have in front of us episode 6 of Ms Marvel that, can and should, redeem itself.

And it will not be an easy task. With the disinterest of many Marvel fans, and consequently the decline with the public, the Ms Marvel series will have to perform a “miracle” at its end.

What to expect from the final episode?

We can expect some things, which if they happen, probably won’t surprise many people. One of them is for Kamala to wear her new outfit, which her mother can probably make, as a kind of redemption.

Another is that Kamran (Rish Shah) will team up with Kamala for a final fight, or they will face each other, which I don’t believe will happen.

This, without a doubt, will be the episode, among all the series (including Star Wars) of Disney Plus, with the least hype and theories created.

Anyway, Marvel will have to be very careful in this ending, not to suffer from the already eminent hate.

The cast includes Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel; Aramis Knight as Kareem/Red Dagger; Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan; Rish Shah as Kamran; Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan, and others.

In addition, the series serves as a preparation for the future of the Marvel Universe, with the union between Kamala and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) in 2023’s The Marvels.

Finally, episode 6 of the Ms Marvel series premieres next Wednesday, July 13, on Disney Plus.