NASA discloses ‘spoiler’ of the origin of the Universe with James Webb telescope – News

NASA has unveiled a sample in anticipation of the expected publication next week of the first images of deep space taken by the James Webb telescope, an instrument so powerful it can observe the origins of the Universe.

The $10 billion observatory — launched in December last year and now orbiting the Sun 1.5 million kilometers from Earth — can explore where no telescope has gone before thanks to its massive main mirror and infrared equipment. , which allows you to see through dust and gases.

The first fully formed images will be published on July 12, but NASA last Thursday provided an engineering test photo, the result of 72 exposures over 32 hours, that shows a cluster of distant stars and galaxies. .





The photo looks a little rough, NASA said in a statement, but it is still “among the deepest images of the Universe ever taken” and offers an “irresistible glimpse” of what will be revealed in the coming weeks, months and years.

“When the image was taken, I was excited to see clearly all the detailed structure in these remote galaxies,” said Neil Rowlands, Telescope Orientation Sensor Program Scientist at Honeywell Aerospace.

“The blurrier spots in this image are exactly the types of remote galaxies that Webb will study in its first year of science operations,” said Jane Rigby, Webb operations scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.

Bill Nelson, NASA administrator, announced last week that the James Webb is capable of scanning the cosmos beyond any other telescope.





“It will explore objects from the solar system and the atmosphere of exoplanets orbiting other stars, revealing how similar these atmospheres are to our own,” explained Nelson. “It can answer some of the questions we have: where do we come from? What else is out there? Who are we? And, of course, he’s going to answer some questions that we don’t even know what they are.”

James Webb’s infrared capabilities allow him to see back to the Big Bang, which took place 13 billion years ago.

Due to the expansion of the Universe, the light of the first stars varies from the ultraviolet and visible wavelengths at which it was emitted to the infrared, which Webb can detect with unprecedented resolution.

At the moment, the oldest cosmological observations date back to 330 million years after the Big Bang, but with the telescope’s resources, astronomers believe they will easily break the record.



