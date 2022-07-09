Natalie Portman reveals she almost caused a major accident

Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor 4) has several stars in the cast, Natalie Portman returns to the franchise, after her absence since The Dark World.

Jane Foster now as Almighty Thor was one of the big additions to the film, but not without preserving offbeat backstories.

Continues after advertising

In an interview with the British channel BBC, the actress reported about an accident on the set of the film.

“It was a rare situation where I had the gun,” said Portman. “What you have to do is when you have the real gun and you’re throwing it is when you’re kind of getting ready to throw it, you drop it, and then you throw it in an imaginary way so you don’t hurt anybody, but I don’t. I did it. I played straight for the camera and the whole crew just did [Oh!] and bent down. And that was really embarrassing. And luckily no one was hurt.”

Chris Hemsworth as Thor in Love and Thunder

More about Thor 4

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder finds the God of Thunder on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – the search for inner peace. But Thor’s reform is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields her magic hammer, Mjolnir, and calls herself the Mighty Thor.

Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now showing in theaters and will soon be released on Disney+.