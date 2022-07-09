Nubank announces vacancies for several levels

Have you ever imagined working in one of the biggest startups in Brazil? This could be your chance, as Nubank has vacancies for different levels – interns, assistants, analysts, specialists, coordinators and managers. A pioneer in the financial services segment, operating as a credit card and fintech operator with operations in Brazil, Nubank, headquartered in São Paulo, grows more every day.

Opportunities are offered through the Catho website, a consultancy responsible for connecting companies and candidates, and there are opportunities for Operations Strategy & Planning Analyst, AML/KYC Specialist, AML/KYC Analyst, Systems Engineer – Interservice Communication (Kafka), Software Engineer , Investigative Operations Assistant, Stock Plan Analyst, UX Manager, Regulatory Compliance Senior Analyst, Fraud Supervisor, Regulatory Operations Sr. Analyst, Fraud Supervisor, Senior Python Ruby Go Backend Developer, among others. All vacancies are to work in São Paulo.

Requirements vary depending on the desired position and required seniority level. Contractors, however, will receive a salary compatible with the market and will be entitled to a series of benefits, such as Medical Assistance and Group Medicine, Dental Assistance, Meal Tickets, Parking, Maternity and Extended Paternity Leave, partnership with Gympass, Daycare Assistance , Transportation Voucher, among others.

how to apply

Those interested in applying for any of these vacancies should access the Catho page and register for free. Click here to check.

About the company

With operations in Brazil, Mexico and Colombia, Nubank is currently one of the largest digital banks in the world. A leader in technology, today Nubank is a global company, with offices in São Paulo (Brazil), Mexico City (Mexico), Buenos Aires (Argentina), Bogotá (Colombia), Durham (United States) and Berlin (Germany).