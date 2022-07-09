Oi cannot dispose of STFC exchanges without a guarantee, says Anatel

Oi can disconnect STFC exchanges, but cannot get rid of the infrastructure, as it is part of the concessionaire’s list of reversible assets. According to Anatel, to sell any asset related to fixed telephony infrastructure, the operator needs to ask the agency’s prior authorization.

Tele is, however, free to turn it on or off as it sees fit, as long as it does not sacrifice the quality of the service or turn off the customers’ phone, says the agency in response to questions sent by the Tele.Synthesis.

Among the company’s obligations as a fixed-line provider under the public regime are:

In locations with more than 300 inhabitants, respond to STFC requests within a maximum period of 7 days, in 90% of cases;

Offer the popular telephone (AICE);

Offer individual access in rural areas;

Install and maintain payphones in urban and rural areas.

Oi reported in its last financial statement that it disconnected 1,300 STFC exchanges. The shutdown, explained Oi, is authorized by the concession contracts and aims to reduce costs. Switches are required for call forwarding and electronic voice answering.

Customers who were served by these centers began to be served by others, more distant; were migrated to other fixed-line technologies; or, instead, the company implemented wireless circuits, cheaper than switches.

See below the questions we sent to Anatel, which were answered by technicians from the Superintendence of Control of Obligations (SCO), which monitors compliance with the agency’s regulations and has the authority to authorize the disposal of reversible assets.

1 – Is Anatel aware of and monitoring the shutdown of exchanges by the Oi concessionaire (and others)?

SCO – No, the concessionaire did not present information prior to or during the shutdowns.

2 – Should the shutdown of each switch be informed by the concessionaire? What’s the procedure?

SCO – Regarding the monitoring of reversible assets, there is no obligation to inform the simple disconnection of equipment. However, it should be noted by the Provider that in no case should they imply in damages to the continuity and actuality of the STFC in the public regime.

3 – In which cases are terminations allowed?

SCO – The Provider is responsible for managing it so as not to jeopardize the continuity of the provision of the STFC under the public regime, under the terms of the Concession Agreement, RQUAL and RCON.

4 – What process, act or resolution authorizes Oi to close 1,300 plants?

SCO – There is not. The concessionaire can manage the network in order to provide the service with continuity, and must request Anatel’s consent when proceeding with the sale of assets, for example.

5 – What process, act or resolution authorizes Oi to offer an alternative to STFC in copper – in this case, local wireless loop and fiber?

SCO – The provision of the STFC under the public regime in general does not prescribe the technology that must be used, since the continuity obligations aim to enable users of the services to enjoy them uninterruptedly, without unjustified interruptions, and the service must be available to users, under proper conditions of use, regardless of the technology used.

6 – Once the centrals are turned off, what is the concessionaire authorized to do with the equipment that is no longer used, ducts, property?

SCO – Article 11 of the RCON indicates that the Untying, Disposal, Encumbrance or Substitution of Reversible Assets must be subject to prior consent by Anatel.

