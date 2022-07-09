On classic day, Vagner talks about “love” by Corinthians and Flamengo | football

On the eve of the classic of the two biggest fans in the country, Vagner Love, owner of remarkable stints at Corinthians and Flamengo, received the report for an article by Globo Esporte, which will air this Saturday. Without a club at the moment, the striker is living in Rio de Janeiro and said that the word “love”which he takes in his nickname, defines well the feeling he has for the two teams that face each other this Sunday.

– Love (love). I think every player who works in these clubs is very privileged. I feel very privileged because they are the two biggest fans in Brazil, maybe in the world. Every player wants to have that. The other day I saw an interview with Romário, they asked what he was missing. For me, Romario didn’t miss anything, but he said he missed playing for Corinthians. So I can say that I am privileged to have had this opportunity.

1 of 7 Vagner Love had remarkable passages in Corinthians and Flamengo — Photo: TV Globo Vagner Love had remarkable stints in Corinthians and Flamengo — Photo: TV Globo

Corinthians and Flamengo face each other on Sunday, at 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena, for the 16th round of the Brasileirão. The striker said that the classic is always a great game that “Brazil stops to see”.

– I don’t know if the two teams will play with their main players, because both have important games in the middle of next week, but when it’s Corinthians and Flamengo it’s always a great game. When these clubs meet, it’s always a hot rivalry. Brazil stops. I will also stop to see.

Vagner Love was top scorer at many clubs throughout his career. In addition to the goals, the striker’s trademark has always been the cornrows, which always had the color of the club he was in. Now, he no longer wears the hair style, but the reasons are different.

– I don’t even say that they went out of style, what ended up was the hair itself. The baldhead is coming. In 2012, when I returned to Flamengo, I did the braids in red and black. In 2015, when I arrived at Corinthians, I tried to do something, but it didn’t work. The bald head arrived and I passed the machine. I really liked the braids, it was a trademark of mine. In all the clubs I played, I used their colors, but there came a time when it didn’t work anymore (laughs).

2 of 7 Vagner Love Flamengo — Photo: Reproduction Vagner Love Flamengo — Photo: Reproduction

Revealed at Palmeiras, Vagner Love confessed that Corinthians and Flamengo are really the two passions of his heart.

– Without a doubt, they are my biggest identifications. Palmeiras is a club that I started, where I emerged and I am very grateful for everything Palmeiras has done for me, but my two greatest identifications are Flamengo and Corinthians.

Vagner Love played for Flamengo in two stints. The first in 2010, when he formed Império do Amor with Adriano Imperador, a duo that was marked in the hearts of the red-blacks and also in Love’s career.

– Didico is a sensational guy, an incredible human being, as a player you don’t even talk about it, no wonder he was the Emperor of Milan. When I had the opportunity to play with him, to live with him, it was sensational. Partnering with him was incredible, because I’ve always admired Adriano as a player. Once I played with him, I said “let’s play together again, re-edit this duo”. There is no other Empire of Love.

3 of 7 Império do Amor: duo formed by Vagner Love and Adriano — Photo: Vipcomm Império do Amor: duo formed by Vagner Love and Adriano — Photo: Vipcomm

In 2012, Love returned to Flamengo, after a successful spell at CSKA Moscow, where he is an idol. However, he left the Vulture’s Nest the following year, something he did grudgingly. At that moment, the club began its financial reconstruction, and the situation was very different from the current one. He owed the athlete and the Russians. The solution was to give up the gunner.

– In 2013 I was very sad that I had to leave Flamengo. The board was making a very big effort for my return after 2010, which was very good, there was that taste of wanting more, and in 2012 this happened. Flamengo didn’t have an excellent phase, we had a hard time during the year, but thank God we had a very nice squad. Dorival was the coach, we learned a lot from him. In 2013, the incoming board did not have my services. It was a thud.

Despite his childhood identification with Flamengo, Corinthians today is Vagner Love’s greatest passion.

– Today I have more affection for Corinthians. Because? Because I won for Corinthians, I was champion there, and the two times I was free in the market, he hugged me. Flamengo also had his opportunity to repatriate me and he didn’t, maybe because of the club’s option.

4 of 7 vagner love corinthians — Photo: Daniel Augusto Jr./Agência Corinthians vagner love corinthians — Photo: Daniel Augusto Jr./Agência Corinthians

The story with Timão began in 2015. After a “not very good” start, in the words of the player, the striker turned around and was a key player in winning the Brazilian Championship of the year.

– My relationship with Corinthians is very strong because it was the team that opened the doors for me both times I was free on the market. I had the opportunity to be at Corinthians in 2015, it didn’t start very well, but with my work, desire to win and the team’s improvement, I presented my football and helped the team win the Brazilian. The relationship I created with Corinthians was very strong. Then at Besiktas, when he was free in 2019, they opened their doors again.

– I was happy to score a goal in the Paulista Championship final and to be able to write my name there in the club’s history. It was wonderful – said the striker.

5 of 7 Vagner Love takes a selfie at the São Paulo title party in 2019 — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Vagner Love takes a selfie at the São Paulo title party in 2019 — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

– In 2020, I was already convinced that I would continue at Corinthians, but the pandemic came and everything stopped. At the beginning of Paulista, I wasn’t having as many opportunities. There was a proposal from Russia, from CSKA, but it ended up not happening. That’s when Kazakhstan came and after 16 years that Kairat was not champion, we won the title.

After Kairat, where he played in 51 games and scored 24 goals, Vagner Love signed a six-month contract with Midtjylland, the Danish team. Now, without a club, the striker waits to decide the future in the coming days.

– I’m free to negotiate. I would return to Brazilian football without a doubt. There have been some polls, but nothing official.

– If I had the opportunity, I would be very happy to end my career for one of the two (Corinthians or Flamengo). I am 38 years old, the tank is still full. Just put it on the field and you’ll see, I’m full of love to give – confessed Vagner Love.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

6 of 7 Banner Premiere Brasileirão — Photo: Reproduction Premiere Brasileirão banner — Photo: Reproduction

🎧 Listen to the ge Flamengo podcast 🎧