Packed, Athletico faces Goiás with an eye on the lead of the Brazilian; see lineup | athletico-pr

The vice-leader Athletico visits the Goiás this Saturday, at 20:30, in Serrinha, to keep the momentum of the season and try to take the top of the table. The game is valid for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Hurricane arrives from 14 unbeaten games in the season, with 10 wins and four draws, between Libertadores, Brasileirão and Copa do Brasil. At the beginning of the week, the red-black team drew 1-1 with Libertad, in Paraguay, and advanced to the quarterfinals of Liberta.

Already for Série A, the red-black team comes from a 2-0 victory against Palmeiras, at Allianz Parque, breaking the positive series alviverde of 13 games and touching the São Paulo leader. The difference is only two points (29 to 27).

If they beat Goiás, Athletico sleeps in the lead of the Brasileirão and he needs to dry the Verdão in front of Fortaleza, in Castelão, the next day. In case of defeat, Atlético-MG, Inter and Corinthians can overtake him.

As a visitor to the Brasileirão, the Atletico team has the third best campaign: four wins, one draw and three defeats, with 13 points added and a 54.2% success rate. Athletico is behind Palmeiras (15 points) and Botafogo (14 points).

Felipão’s men come from a sequence of four victories (Cuiabá, Juventude, Coritiba and Palmeiras) and a draw (Fortaleza) away from their domains. Hurricane’s last defeat in the competition and in the season took place on May 14 to Fluminense, in Volta Redonda.

The commander will again spare some of the team’s holders, this time on account of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, in the return match against Bahia on Tuesday, at Arena da Baixada. In the first leg, the Atlético team won by 2 to 1. Nico Hernández, Hugo Moura, Christian and David Terans were chosen.

The doubt is on the side, between Orejuela and Khellven. The first was the novelty against Libertad, while the second entered the second half and participated in the classification goal.

The probable team has: Bento; Orejuela (Khellven), Pedro Henrique, Matheus Felipe and Abner; Erick, Matheus Fernandes and Vitor Bueno; Cuello, Canobbio and Vitor Roque.

O athletic return to the field against Goiás on Saturday, at 8:30 pm, at Haile Pinheiro.