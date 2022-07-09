Palmeiras tries to maintain leadership of the Brasileirão against indigestible rival | palm trees

Without winning for two rounds, Palmeiras needs to score if they don’t want to depend on the stumbling of rivals to maintain the isolated leadership of the Brazilian Championship.

Unbeaten away from home and with only two defeats in the competition – to Ceará and Athletico-PR, both at Allianz Parque – Palmeiras will face Fortaleza, at Arena Castelão, the lantern, which has suffered three defeats in the last four games.

Leão was eliminated from Libertadores in the middle of the week, to Estudiantes, from Argentina, and now seeks to avoid the tragedy of relegation in the Brasileirão.

In the last ten games between Palmeiras and Fortaleza, there were four wins for each side and two other draws.

If they want to keep the lead without depending on other results, Palmeiras will have to break a small fast against Fortaleza. Verdão’s last victory at the rival’s home was in 2019, with a goal scored by Willian Bigode.

In 2020, Palmeiras was defeated 2-0 in Ceará in a game that had Gustavo Gómez sent off. In the first round, playing at Allianz Parque, Verdão won 3-0.

In the 2021 Brasileirão, Palmeiras’ record against Fortaleza was bad at home and abroad. Defeat 3-2 at Allianz and 1-0 at Arena Castelão.

Willian scored the goal of Palmeiras’ last victory in Fortaleza

In the current edition of the Brasileirão, Palmeiras defends invincibility playing away from home. There were seven games, with four wins (against Juventude, Coritiba Santos and São Paulo) and three draws (Goiás, Flamengo and Avaí).

Palmeiras and Fortaleza face each other this Sunday, at 18:00 (Brasília time), at Arena Castelão, for the 16th round of the Brasileirão. Verdão is the isolated leader with 29 points.

