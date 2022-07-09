Palmeiras will have maximum strength to face Fortaleza for the Brasileirão

After losing in Brazilian and rank in LiberatorsO Palmeiras turns all its attention to the duel against Fortaleza by the national. Without some reserve names, Abel Ferreira’s team may have maximum strength for the match.

After muscle activation in the center of excellence and warm-up on the pitch, the players, divided by positions, improved technical and tactical concepts such as offensive transitions, play constructions, positioning and ball turns.

Jailson and Navarro, injured, and Gabriel Veron, who suffered a cut on his right foot and is undergoing treatment, fulfilled a schedule with the Health and Performance Nucleus.

Gabriel Menino, who will be absent for having been sent off in the last round, worked normally with the others.

Therefore, the team that will enter the field from the Palmeiras side may have Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Murilo, Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael, Veiga and Scarpa; Dudu and Ron.

Under the command of Abel Ferreira and his coaching staff, the athletes put into practice a relaxed recreational activity at the end of the day’s activities, before leaving for Fortaleza.

Leão and Palmeiras will face each other this Sunday, at 6 pm, at Castelão, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship.