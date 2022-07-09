Part Two” will begin filming in Italy

Apparently, after the great success of “Dune”, in mid-2021, finally, “Dune: Part Two” will start your filming. According to the information, it will start in Ativole, Italy, with a forecast to take place at Brion Tomb, chosen by Carlo Scarpa.

The production will again be directed by Dani Villeneuve, responsible for directing the first feature in 2021.

In addition, there will be the return of several characters who appeared in the first part, such as Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atriedes alongside Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Javier Bardem as Stilgar and Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen.

However, it will not only have the participation of the previous cast, but it had been mentioned, a while ago, that Christophen Walken would be in the long, playing Emperor Padashah Shaddam IV, along with Léa Seydoux, responsible for Lady Margot.

As far as the release of “Dune” in 2021 is concerned, the film was able to earn about $400 million at the worldwide box office, even though it was available simultaneously on the HBO Max platform and received an 83% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes.

After the great success of the first film, “Dune: Part Two” was scheduled for release in October 2023, however, it ended up being rescheduled for November 17 of the next year, but we believe that soon we will be able to return to the deserts. from Arrakis.

