Perrone: Choosing a new coach is worth the survival of Santos management – 07/09/2022

Santos’ search for a football coach and executive is also the search for survival by the board led by President Andres Rueda.

Since assuming the presidency, the manager has been criticized internally for his choices when hiring professionals for the football department.

Initially, criticism came almost entirely from the opposition. At least since October of last year it is no longer like that. In the tenth month of 2021, football executive André Mazzuco and manager Jorge Andrade left the club after coming under heavy criticism from Rueda’s allies.

The team’s current poor performance also generated criticism from the allied base of the Management Committee to Edu Dracena, who resigned after the elimination of Peixe in the Sudamericana, last Wednesday (6). Then Santos fired coach Fabián Bustos.

Getting the new executive and coach right is essential for Rueda to stem the dissatisfaction on the part of his allies with his way of managing the club.

There are also complaints that councilors who supported his victory at the polls do not have their opinions heard.

In this scenario, if the new professionals do not help Santos recover on the field, Rueda and his Management Committee run the risk of having their support group drastically reduced. Or even being isolated.