Pires injures his knee and Goulart feels discomfort in training

Santos will have two more casualties for tomorrow’s duel (10) against Atlético-GO, for the 16th round of the Brasileirão. The lateral Lucas Pires suffered a blow in training yesterday (8) and had a partial injury to the medial collateral ligament of the right knee.

During today’s activities (9), attacking midfielder Ricardo Goulart felt muscle discomfort and will also be low in the duel. Pires has already started treatment with Santos’ medical department, but still does not have a forecast for his return.

Starting in the position, the 21-year-old played in 14 games for the team in the tournament, being a starter in 12. Goulart, in turn, played 11 commitments for Peixe for the Brazilian Championship, starting in the starting 11 only four times.

This week, the Santos board decided to fire Fabián Bustos and his coaching staff. Professionals from the soccer department, such as the executive Edu Dracena, are also no longer part of the team’s staff.

Under the command of assistant and interim Marcelo Fernandes, Santos held their first training session yesterday without the Argentine coach. The activities included the return of side Madson, recovered from a muscle injury in his right thigh.

However, midfielder Sandry was diagnosed with a moderate injury to his left thigh and was spared. He will also not be available for the duel against Atlético-GO.

Santos occupies the tenth place in the Brasileirão, with 19 points. The beachside Alvinegro is five points away from the G-6 and two away from the Z-4. The match against Dragão will be played at Vila Belmiro, at 18:00 (Brasília time).

A possible lineup is: João Paulo, Madson (Auro), Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Vinicius Zanocelo and Bruno Oliveira; Léo Baptistão, Lucas Braga and Marcos Leonardo.