Pix with new functions promises to make life even easier for Brazilians

Since its launch in 2020, the pix has been increasingly consolidated as a bank transfer system. However, with the dissemination of the new tools, many people begin to wonder if the service will no longer be free.

Read more: If you haven’t adjusted the pix limit yet, learn how

Pix has presented numerous benefits for Brazilians, such as, for example, increased market competitiveness, incentive to electronics, promotion of financial inclusions and much more. Another very important point about the tool is that there is no minimum value for transfers, that is, it is possible to carry out transactions from R$ 0.01.

To date, we do not have any official information on the subject in question, which would be the charge for the service. The Central Bank, moreover, defended the idea that Pix remain the way it is today, free for use by all citizens.

The Central Bank is also studying the launch of new tools for using the service, check out:

Pix Guaranteed (release confirmed for 2023);

Payment by approach;

International coverage;

Automatic debit.

The system already has two different modes of use, namely Pix Saque and Pix Troco, announced in November 2021 by the Central Bank. In these two cases, the service offer is chosen by the establishment itself, where the hours for the functions are also at the discretion of the place. This is because the modalities have a maximum transaction limit that varies according to the time of day, for example, R$500 for daytime use and R$100 for nighttime use, more specifically between 8pm and 6am.

Pix Withdrawal

Pix Saque provides any customer with the opportunity to withdraw cash in places that offer the service, which can be a commercial point or an ATM network, for example. For the withdrawal to be made, just make a Pix, either by QR Code, bank application or to the withdrawal agent.

Pix change

Pix Troco, which is very similar, allows the customer to withdraw cash after making purchases in the establishments. Thus, the Pix is ​​made in the amount of the purchase + the extra amount for withdrawal, which would be the change. According to BC data, the two functions had more than 290 thousand transactions between December 2021 and March 2022.

Installment on Pix

Even though the installment payment on Pix has not yet been made official by the BC, it is already a reality within some institutions such as Santander, Mercado Pago and PicPay to their customers. To pay in installments, simply choose the amount and number of installments you want. However, it is important to be aware, because the modality is similar to a loan, and therefore, there will be interest on the operation.