Presented at Corinthians, Yuri Alberto aims for debut and explains return to Brazil: “It’s not a step back” | Corinthians

On loan from Zenit, from Russia, until mid-2023, the player can only debut for the club on July 20, in the match against Coritiba, when the national transfer window will already be open. And he sees himself fit to be on the field in this match, valid for the Brasileirão.

– I hope to help the team. On my vacation, I worked a lot. I hope to debut on the 20th, that I am physically well – said Yuri, in a press conference.

– I’ll do my best on the field, I’m working for it. Big names scored a lot of goals. I want to write my story, make it gigantic – he added.

Asked about his move to return to Brazil, Yuri Alberto explained and said he did not see the transfer as a step back in his career.

– It weighed a lot for me to return to Brazil, the visibility of the games in Russia would not be so good, here it would be much bigger, I want to build a gigantic story here. It’s not a step backwards, I stayed three and a half months in Europe, the talents they have here are few countries out there. Nice to be close to my family,” she said.

– I talked with my relatives, with Zenit, it was not a good time to continue there because of what they are going through, I wanted to be close to the family, to my daughter – he added.

At 21 years old, but with the experience of big clubs and Europe, Yuri Alberto plays and sees himself as another “kid”, as coach Vítor Pereira calls young people.

– I’m much more mature, I was a kid, I already had a Portuguese coach, I’ve been sparring, but I’ve had good seasons, I arrive with a bigger baggage, I feel happy at Corinthians.

To sign Yuri Alberto, Corinthians will send two players to the Russian club on the 13th: goalkeeper Ivan, 25, and midfielder Gustavo Mantuan, 21. Yuri has even talked to Mantuan about the country’s football.

– I gave Mantuan confidence, I said that it is a wonderful city and that he will like it a lot.

Yuri Alberto was in Brazil for a vacation in São José dos Campos, in the interior of São Paulo, and has been training with the cast for a few days now.

– Very special moment in my life. A chilling reception, very happy, first contact on the field, against Boca I could feel what Corinthians is like. To thank everyone who believes in my potential, I want to give my best on the field.

– The shirt that is available I will use. On the field I will do my best.

– Gamer family is right. Cheer wherever Yuri is. Since Boca’s game, the spirit is already Corinthians, the emotion was great when the penalties ended. My family now breathes Corinthians.

– A guy received me very well, he started touching me. In 2020 I worked with Jesualdo (Ferreira, also Portuguese, who coached Santos), he kept me going, I started scoring goals as a professional, I was still a kid (laughs), I matured, then I went to Inter. Hope to help the team. On my vacation, I worked a lot. I hope to debut on the 20th, that I am physically well.

Yuri Alberto was formed by Santos, but in mid-2020 he left the club after refusing a renewal proposal. Colorado got the signing. With calls from youth teams, he was present in the conquest of the South American Under-17 Championship in 2017.

The striker scored a goal in seven official games for Santos, from 2019 to 2020, and scored 31 in 85 matches for Inter, from 2020 to 2021. The player was sold by the Rio Grande do Sul club to Zenit at the end of January this year for 25 million euros. euros (R$ 149 million at the time). For Zenit, Malcom and Claudinho’s team, there were 14 games played and six goals scored.

Yuri Alberto Monteiro da Silva

03/18/2001 | 1.82m

Sao Jose dos Campos-SP

Clubs: Santos, Internacional and Zenit

