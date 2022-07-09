Preview of Round #16: In video, commentators analyze Brasileirão games | Brazilian series a

The 16th round of the Brazilian Championship starts this Saturday (9). The request of ge, the commentators analyzed the possible absences, the performance of each team and the chances of winning. See the opinion of Cabral Neto, PC Vasconcellos, PVC and Renata Mendonça. Watch the videos below:
Saturday, 4:30 pm, at Nabi Abi Chedid.
PVC analyzes duel between Bragantino x Avai for the 16th round of the Brasileirão
Saturday, 7pm, at Maracanã.
See PC Vasconcellos’ analysis.
Paulo César Vasconcellos evaluates Fluminense x Ceará for the 16th round of the Brasileirão
Saturday, 8:30 pm, at Serrinha.
See Cabral Neto’s analysis:
Cabral Neto comments Goiás x Athletico-PR, for the 16th round of the Brasileirão 2022
Sunday, 11 am, at Couto Pereira.
PVC projects Coritiba x Juventude for the 16th round of the Brasileirão
Sunday, 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena.
See PC Vasconcellos’ analysis:
Paulo César Vasconcellos analyzes Corinthians vs Flamengo for the 16th round of the Brasileirão
ATLÉTICO-MG X SÃO PAULO
Sunday, 6pm, at Mineirão.
See Renata Mendonça’s analysis:
Renata Mendonça comments Atlético-MG x São Paulo, for the 16th round of the Brasileirão 2022
Sunday, 6pm, at Vila Belmiro.
PVC evaluates the game between Santos x Atlético-GO for the 16th round of the Brasileirão
Sunday, 6pm, at Castelão.
See Cabral Neto’s analysis:
Cabral Neto comments Fortaleza x Palmeiras, for the 16th round of the Brasileirão 2022
Sunday, 7pm, at Arena Pantanal.
See Renata Mendonça’s analysis:
Renata Mendonça comments Cuiabá x Botafogo, for the 16th round of the Brasileirão 2022
INTERNATIONAL X AMERICA-MG
Monday, 8 pm, in Beira-Rio.
See Renata Mendonça’s analysis:
Renata Mendonça comments Internacional vs América-MG, for the 16th round of the Brasileirão 2022