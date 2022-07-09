Prime Video July Releases: Action Series with Chris Pratt and Movie with Kristen Stewart Highlights – News Seen on the web

With blockbusters like The Terminal List and Spencer, Amazon Prime Video promises big titles this month.

The month of July promises great productions for Amazon Prime Video subscribers. With the arrival of famous names in cinema, streaming further expands its vast catalog, delivering titles that will please even the most demanding of cinephiles.

For those who like action, on the first day of the month, The Terminal List, a series based on the books by Jack Carr and starring Chris Pratt, debuts on the platform, with a plot that follows the life of the marine, James Reece.

In addition, July also brings to streaming the critical success, Spencer, a feature that almost won Kristen Stewart an Oscar. With a breathtaking biographical drama, the actress delivers a first-rate performance, bringing to life the intimate world of Diana Frances Spencer, the beloved Princess Diana.

Check out the Amazon Prime Video June highlights below:

FIRST SEASON OF THE TERMINAL LIST (01/07)





Based on the novel by Jack Carr, The Terminal List follows Marine James Reece (Chris Pratt) after his squad of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a risky mission. Even after returning home and reunited with his family, Reece can’t get the event out of his mind and keeps wondering what really happened. Feeling guilty about his companions’ deaths, he is plagued by the conflicting memories he has of the incident. When new evidence emerges, the soldier realizes that dark forces may be putting his and his family’s lives at risk.

SPENCER (01/07)





Spencer is a feature whose title references Diana’s maiden name. Set in the 1990s, Diana spends the Christmas holidays with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, UK. Despite drinks, games and food, and after rumors of betrayal and divorce, the princess finds herself at an impasse when she realizes that her marriage to Prince Charles is no longer working out. Unwilling to face the countless rules of a game of appearances, she finds herself in a deep crisis.

GUCCI HOUSE (01/07)





Casa Gucci is based on the true story of Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), a member of the founding family of the Italian brand, Gucci. In 1978, Patrizia is a young woman who is after the rich but clumsy Maurizio. After being married and with children, she is threatened when her husband finds a mistress and asks for a divorce, planning her murder.

FIRST SEASON OF NO LIMITS (07/08)





Sem Limites (or Boundless) is a Spanish miniseries that follows the first boat trip around the world, undertaken by explorers Ferdinand Magellan (Rodrigo Santoro) and Juan Sebastián Elcano (Álvaro Morte). On August 20, 1519, a group of 239 sailors set sail from the port of Sanlúcar de Barrameda, Spain, under the leadership of the Portuguese Magellan. Three years later, 18 of them returned, scrawny and sick, on the only ship that survived the weather. Although the journey was aimed at finding a new way to the spice island, thanks to it, scholars at the time managed to prove that the Earth was round.

ALL THE RELEASES OF THE MONTH OF JUNE IN THE FIRST VIDEO

01/07 – Spencer

01/07 – The Terminal List

01/07 – The Enchanted Princess: The Royal Wedding

07/02 – Gucci House

08/07 – The Boys (Final episode of the third season)

07/08 – No Limits (Season 1)

08/07 – Memories of a Love

07/15 – Don’t Make Me Go

7/22 – Anything’s Possible (Season 1)

07/29 – Paper Girls (Season 1)

