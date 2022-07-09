PS5 gains automatic low latency mode for smoother graphics – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

no tail tied

O PlayStation 5 received, this Thursday (7), an important system update. From now on, players can choose to automatically activate the low latency mode, which makes game graphics more fluid and guarantees lower response time. The feature, however, can only be used on screens compatible with the technology.

PlayStation 5 (Image: Vitor Pádua/Tecnoblog)

According to the update notes released by Sony, if you have a television that supports Low Latency Mode, you can adjust the feature in your console’s settings at any time. To do this, just access the menus Settings > Display & Video > Video Output > ALLMin this order.

Users can choose to disable Low Latency Mode or have it enabled automatically. When selecting the “Automatic” option, the PS5 will change the player’s television profile to turn on all image lag reduction features while some game is running.

If you decide to keep Low Latency Mode off, the PS5 will only use it in games that support variable refresh rate (VRR). It is worth remembering that VRR has been available since April of this year, but it only works on specific games. Also, only HDMI 2.1 compliant displays can take advantage of VRR.

Low latency mode makes graphics more fluid

PS5 Low Latency Mode Arrived in Code Update 01.22-05.50.00. This technology promises to reduce the delay between the commands performed on the controller and the image displayed on the screen. In certain games, like competitive shooters, it’s important to have low latency so you don’t put yourself at a disadvantage compared to other players.

In addition to helping with the speed of commands, the low latency mode switches the television’s profile to “Game Mode” automatically. On modern screens, this mode Significantly improves image quality in games and still makes the graphics more fluid.

Although it has only now arrived on PS5, ALLM feature already exists on Xbox consoles from the Xbox One. The Xbox Series X|S also have always had ALLM, as well as a variable refresh rate.

With information: Eurogamer, VGC.