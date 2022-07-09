Raphinha stays out of Leeds trip and increases expectations about transfer | english football

Striker Raphinha was left out of the list of 26 players listed by Leeds United for the pre-season trip to Australia. According to the club’s statement, those who were not selected will continue to work at the Thorp Arch Training Center.
The absence of the Brazilian national team player on this Leeds trip reinforces the tendency for him to leave the club. He reappeared on Fridaybut coach Jesse Marsch admitted the striker’s likely departure.
Raphinha is being disputed by Chelsea and Barcelona. According to the latest information published by the press in England and Spain, Barça would have approached the offer of 70 million euros that their English competitor had made before – and which had been accepted by Leeds – but could not match it. .
The newspaper “Sport” says this Saturday that an outcome is expected on the future of the Brazilian striker in the coming days, possibly on Monday. Raphinha’s main interest would be to transfer to Barcelona.
Leeds’ first pre-season friendly was on Thursday, against Blackpool (4-0 win), in which Raphinha also did not participate. The English team’s next commitments will be against Brisbane Roar, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, the three games in Australia.
After that, there will be a match against Cagliari, already in Leeds, before the official debut of the 2022/23 season, against Wolverhampton, in the first round of the Premier League.
- Check the Premier League table 2022/23
Raphinha would have given 48 hours to seal the transfer from Leeds to Barcelona – Photo: Getty Images