Real Madrid prepares to leave Reinier and four other players; see list | international football

Real Madrid follows the plan to reformulate the squad. After negotiating the striker Jovic for Fiorentina, the board is working to release another five players, according to the newspaper “As”.
One of them is midfielder Reinier. After two years at Borussia Dortmund, the Brazilian will be loaned again, as the three non-EU player spots in the squad are filled. This is the same case of the Japanese Kubo, who played for Mallorca last season.
- Check out Real Madrid’s signings for next season
- See the movements of the European ball market
After two years at Borussia Dortmund, Reinier will be loaned again by Real Madrid – Photo: Getty Images
Check out the situation of all the players on the Real Madrid departure list:
According to “As”, there are advanced talks for the Brazilian to be loaned to Benfica. Even if there was an extra-community vacancy in the squad, the midfielder would not stay at Real Madrid. The idea is to give more gaming experience to the youngster, who has played little for Borussia Dortmund.
The Japanese had hopes to continue, but the lack of extra-community vacancy pushed him to another loan. Real Sociedad emerges as the midfielder’s likely destination.
With a contract until June 2023, he has not yet received a proposal to renew, and the trend is that it will be negotiated to generate money for the meringue vault. Milan and Arsenal are the clubs speculated as a possible destination for the striker, who lost space in the team last season.
Asensio should not stay at Real Madrid next season – Photo: Villa López/EFE
Also with another year of contract, the midfielder gained space in the final stretch of the season, but is still seen as a surplus in the squad. Betis is said to be interested in the athlete.
Another player in the last year of his contract. The salary of 5 million euros per year is considered high. On the other hand, there are interested parties: according to “As”, Jorge Jesus indicated his hiring from Fenerbahçe.