Ricardo Goulart negotiates termination of contract with Santos, and fate could be another giant in Brazil

Brazilian football

Forward lost all his space at the São Paulo club

The end of Ricardo Goulart’s spell with Santos has come to an end. Hired to be the big name of the giant from Santos, the striker filed a termination request with the club and hopes to settle his departure soon. Even in pain, Goulart didn’t even travel to the next Santos game.

Ricardo Goulart arrived at Santos earlier this year and signed a contract until December 2023 with Peixe. However, a few months later, after accumulating more games on the bench than goals scored, the player asked Santos for lack of space and other reasons.

The EG informs that the decision has been made and the athlete negotiates with his agent the best way to get rid of the Santos team. He leaves the São Paulo giant with just 4 goals scored in just over 30 games played, in addition to two assists for goals.

Ricarod Goulart’s Future

The player’s future is still a big question, but he tends to stay in Brazilian football. Before Santos, he even negotiated with Fluminense, but the Santos club spoke louder in the athlete’s head. Returning to Chinese football could also be an option.

In Brazilian football, Goulart lived a great height with the colors of Cruzeiro, but he also added a short passage, of only 4 games, with the colors of Palmeiras. In Goias, he also shone.

